Fresno’s Hmong New Year celebration commences, shadowed by tragedy and healing

The largest cultural event in the country for the Hmong community is underway as they heal from a deadly mass shooting on November 17. Wishing out the bad to welcome in the good, the cut of the golden ribbon, and a toast of the rice wine to ring in the Hmong New Year. It’s a colorful display of culture. But unlike in years past, this festive event that attracts as many as 100,000 people nationwide, began with a moment of silence.

A somber mood, as the Hmong community remains on edge with no arrests made in the shooting that killed four men and injured six others when two men snuck into the back gate of a Fresno home during a party and opened fire.