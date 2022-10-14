FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk and Department staff responded to Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it.

At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State

Voter Information Guide from a recycling dumpster. No ballots appeared to be present.

The guides were sent out by the registrar’s staff through USPS.

USPS says they are aware of the incident and are working with their officials to gather more information.

USPS states, “The U.S. Postal Service is fully committed between now and the November election to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail and fulfilling our role in the electoral process when public policy makers choose to utilize us as a part of their election system.”

Fresno County is going to investigate which voters were affected and send out new copies of the guides in the next few days. They are working with officials to discover how this incident occurred to prevent any future occurrences.