Fresno Teachers Association streams ‘Stay at Home Live Concert’ to raise money to feed families

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Saturday night, the Fresno Teachers Association provided some free entertainment for families staying home while raising money for a good cause.

They put together a ‘Stay at Home Live Concert’ and streamed it on their Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The hour-long show featured local band 40-Watt Hype. Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson also contributed his musical talents.

The teachers association pledged to donate at least $10,000 that will go toward partnerships with local restaurants and food trucks to provide free grab-and-go dinners to families in each of Fresno Unified’s seven regions.

During the concert, viewers also had an opportunity to donate to the effort to help feed Fresno families. The goal is to raise $10,000 from the community. Viewers can donate via the online and mobile platforms listed below:

Go Fund Me: gofundme.com/f/FresnoConcert

Cash App: $fresnoteachers

Venmo: @fresnoteachers

