COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno Teachers Association streams ‘Stay at Home Live Concert’ to raise money to feed families

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Saturday night, the Fresno Teachers Association provided some free entertainment for families staying home while raising money for a good cause.

They put together a ‘Stay at Home Live Concert’ and streamed it on their Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The hour-long show featured local band 40-Watt Hype. Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson also contributed his musical talents.

The teachers association pledged to donate at least $10,000 that will go toward partnerships with local restaurants and food trucks to provide free grab-and-go dinners to families in each of Fresno Unified’s seven regions.

During the concert, viewers also had an opportunity to donate to the effort to help feed Fresno families. The goal is to raise $10,000 from the community. Viewers can donate via the online and mobile platforms listed below:

Go Fund Me: gofundme.com/f/FresnoConcert

Cash App: $fresnoteachers

Venmo: @fresnoteachers

Click here to watch the entire concert.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know