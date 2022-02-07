Fresno State President assembles task force after sexual harassment allegations against CSU system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — After a USA Today investigative report accused California State University Chancellor and Former Fresno State President Joseph Castro of mishandling sexual harassment allegations, some are calling for an independent investigation of all CSU campuses.

Fresno State’s current president said he is open to an investigation and plans to put together a task force that will look into policies and procedures.

“As President of Fresno State, my primary responsibility is to protect our campus community and to bolster a climate based on respect and focused on student success. We pledge to partner and cooperate fully with any outside investigation, so we can facilitate moving forward with transparency and accountability. In the coming weeks, we will retain an outside consulting firm with the knowledge and expertise to coordinate with a task force comprised of staff, students, and faculty. This task force will assess the current policies, procedures, training, and support systems concerning Title IX, harassment, and discrimination. Their expertise will guide our plan to improve the overall credibility of the systemwide and institutional processes and procedure we use to safeguard against sexual harassment and misconduct. We will empower individuals with information on the process, their rights, and support systems available, in order to assuage fear of retaliation – even if their grievance involves a senior administrator. The details of these events have been deeply concerning, hurtful, and traumatizing, and I want to emphasize unequivocally that Dr. Lamas’ conduct described in the allegations was unacceptable and inexcusable, and goes against the values we hold most dear. The pain within our campus community is palpable, and I pledge to listen and lead in fostering a culture of support and transparency, and to do what is necessary to keep the campus environment safe for all of our employees and students.”

— Statement from Fresno State President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

“Here we are with something that goes against everything those of us that are in the alumni association, those that have degrees from Fresno State believe that our University is all about,” said California Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

The calls for an investigation come days after a USA Today article alleged that Castro mishandled allegations against former Fresno State Vice President of Student Affairs, Frank Lamas.

Patterson wants an independent state audit into CSU’s handling of sexual harassment investigations.

“I want to find out the truth and I want to find out ways of fixing it,” said Patterson.

According to the USA Today article, the university received around a dozen complaints against Lamas during this time at Fresno State, including a claim that he would promote an employee for sexual favors.

That complaint prompted a Title IX investigation and ultimately called for termination.

Lamas denies all allegations against him and has called the claims “untrue and malicious.”

“Fresno State and the California State University system conducted investigations into allegations made against me that I maintain lack legitimacy and are false. I strongly believe that the information my many supporters and I provided during the investigations was ignored and/or quickly dismissed. Unfortunately, from the start of my time at Fresno State in 2014 anonymous later actual malicious and untrue allegations were made against me. I continue to maintain my innocence. My positive track record throughout my career speaks volumes for my professionalism, integrity and character spanning four decades. In 2019, I no longer felt I could continue at the university given additional allegations were made and in order to avoid the time and expense of a long protracted legal situation, I agreed to a third-party mediation to resolve all disputes and claims. I have cooperated fully with all investigations and subsequent mediation. In the end, with the assistance of a mediator, we agreed to a settlement and amicably decided to end our work relationship. I chose to retire from Fresno State December 31, 2020. I received an outstanding letter of reference from my supervisor then President Joseph Castro and positive evaluations every year I was at the university.

“Given the things said about me initially after my first two years at Fresno State, I thought of leaving or moving to the faculty given my faculty appointment in the college of education. However, I was convinced to stay by my supervisor President Castro. We hoped the things said about my personal character would end. I had never experienced such things. I was brought to the university to be a change agent to improve the student experience and move our division to nationally accepted best practices. Unfortunately, there were some at the university reluctant to work with me and sometimes tried undermining my/our efforts. The main reason I stayed was because of my commitment to our students. Had I known then these attacks would continue I would have made a much different decision.

“I remain proud of the many achievements of my team and myself whose energy was always directed at improving student access and success. I enjoyed my time at Fresno State building many positive relationships with students, colleagues and community members. I wish all the best to those who are committed to improving the Fresno State student experience and helping each student to reach their personal, academic and career goals.“

— Statement from former Vice President of Student Affairs at Fresno State Frank Lamas

In a 2020 appeal, Lamas said the Title IX investigator failed to evaluate evidence. The appeal was denied and Fresno State, a judge and Lamas agreed on a settlement.

USA Today said the settlement included Lamas receiving $260,000 as long as he never worked at a CSU campus again.

“We worked out an agreement where he would resign, be paid some money, and he would receive a very strong letter of reference from Dr. Castro and that is what happened,” said Dan Siegel, Lamas’s attorney at the time of the appeal.

“I welcome an independent investigation. While I followed CSU policy and took the steps to ensure this individual could never work on a CSU campus, I recognize that certain aspects of the process should have been handled better—this is especially true of the hurt caused by my communications to the community during that time. My expectation is that an independent investigation will not only help me in my growth as a leader, but also strengthen the work of the entire Cal State system.”

— Statement from Joseph I. Castro

Lamas declined an interview but did send our station the letter of recommendation that Dr. Castro wrote him and the appeal he filed in regards to the Title IX investigation, which can be viewed below.