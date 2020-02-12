Fresno State alumna shares her journey of creating, painting the Playas de Tijuana Mural Project

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) – Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana held two public lectures at Fresno State about her doctoral project on “The Playas de Tijuana Mural Project” on Monday.

The Playas de Tijuana mural is located at Friendship Park on the U.S.-Mexico border. @Fresno_State

alumna Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana held two public lectures to share her journey of coordinating and painting the mural.



READ MORE: https://t.co/lNAeymASPr pic.twitter.com/UIA2WPdhGZ — KSEE24 News (@KSEE24) February 12, 2020

The project was a part of Santana’s dissertation at UC Davis.

The Playas de Tijuana mural is located at Friendship Park on the U.S.-Mexico border. Santana says the plan for the mural was influenced by the stories shared with DACAmented and Humanizing Deportation.

“There is various reasons why I chose this specific space, one which is a personal reason.”

It was where Santana’s father crossed in order to enter the United States.

Santana wants the community to learn about the myriad of stories and shed light on those who migrated into the United States as children and are deported as adults.

To make the mural accessible to the public and educators, Santana created a digital version of the mural to listen to the stories of those who are on the wall of their life in the U.S. and life after deportation.

“I applied QR codes to the wall, specifically the stories we are showcasing.”

Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana shows a barcode on her mobile phone, part of a new mural on the Mexican side of a border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. De La Cruz Santana conceived the interactive mural in Tijuana as part of her doctoral dissertation at the University of California, Davis. The mural shows faces of people deported from the U.S. with barcodes that activate first-person narratives on visitors’ phones. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

This is the first time an artist has incorporated Quick Response (QR) codes into a border wall.

The mural will be replicated in the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) in the summer of 2020 as part of “Design at the Edge: the U.S.-Mexico Border” exhibition.

The exhibition will examine the creative ways in which designers, artists, architects, and others are exploring and reframing issues related to and engendered by the U.S.-Mexico border, including immigration, the wall, cultural identity, shared landscapes and ecosystems.

You can learn more about the website on Santana’s website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.