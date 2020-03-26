Fresno shop offers to replace damaged tires free of charge after Tower District slashing spree

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Vandals targeted a neighborhood in Fresno’s Tower District leaving residents with the bill – but one local business has stepped up to help.

Overnight Saturday, vandals went on a tire slashing spree on the block of Wilson Avenue between Olive and Pine, slashing the tires of at least seven vehicles.

Many neighbors woke to find one, if not more of their tires deflated, including resident of 47 years David Reeves. He just purchased a new truck and now has to get his tires replaced.

“It’s terrible. A guy down the block was yelling ‘great, another 200 bucks at a time when we need it,'” said Reeves.

News of the senseless crime reached Akins Tires and Wheels manager Irfan Kahn.

“It’s really sad to see this happen with so much going on in the world and this is happening. People don’t have jobs and that’s why I wanted to step up and help my community,” said Kahn.

The shop has been around since 1998. They are now offering to fix the damaged tires for free.

“Even if the tire hasn’t been stabbed or slashed, we will replace it, just make sure the car is safe and the people are safe on the road,” said Kahn.

“It’s a great offer, especially now that everyone is staying indoors, secluded, and homebound because of Coronavirus, so that’s a really nice offer,” said Janine Reeves.

As of Wednesday, the shop has fixed at least two of the vehicles and staff encourage the other victims to schedule an appointment and call 559-233-4201.

If you have any information regarding these crimes you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department on 559-621-7000 and ask for Central Investigations.

