Fresno Police search for robber who got away with cash from local bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police are searching for a suspect they say walked into a local bank and demanded money before taking off.

Authorities say that around 1:40 p.m. a male adult in his 30s walked into the Bank of the West on First Street and Herndon Avenue. 

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money, officials say. 

The teller fearing for her life gave the suspect $800-900. 

Police say the man was wearing a straw cowboy hat and a fake beard and mustache which he disposed of as he left the bank. 

A witness says the suspect got into a White Honda Odyssey across the street and drove off from the scene.

