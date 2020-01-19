Fresno mayoral candidate Jerry Dyer backs out of public forum hosted by Fresno Leadership Counsel and BHC

With about six weeks until the Fresno mayoral could be decided, candidate and former police chief Jerry Dyer backs out of a forum hosted by the Fresno Leadership Counsel and Building Healthy Communities.

Dyer released this statement to BHC:

Due to a conflict in my schedule and after giving this issue considerable thought and seeking counsel from those I trust, I have made the decision to not participate in the BHC forum on January 30th. I have committed to a forum hosted that same evening by the California Veterans Action Alliance.

In light of recent public comments made through social media I am very concerned about those who will be attending the BHC forum and whether the forum can be held in an objective and safe manner.

This decision has nothing to do with our relationship and I look forward to working with you in the future on issues that are important to our community.

I apologize for any inconvenience and wanted to inform you of this decision prior to a save the date flier being sent out.

Jerry.

The forum will be held on January 30th at Fresno City College.