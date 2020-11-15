Fresno’s mayor-elect says he’s on a rollercoaster ride in his bout against the deadly COVID virus. Jerry Dyer tested positive this last week after attending an election night dinner with a few other elected officials and community leaders. Fresno county supervisor Steve Brandau exhibited a sore throat but attended that get-together on election night anyway. Brandau tested positive and Dyer along with Granville Homes owner Darius Assemi also contracted the virus. Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno city council member Mike Karbassi continue to test negative. Dyer tells Alexan Balekian that he has some trouble breathing and his wife is now showing mild symptoms. Governor Gavin Newsom and former governor Jerry Brown have reached out to Dyer to wish him well.
Fresno mayor-elect Dyer’s bout with COVID: “It’s like I’m on a rollercoaster ride, I feel like I’m out of breath”
