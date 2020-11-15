Fresno mayor-elect Dyer’s bout with COVID: “It’s like I’m on a rollercoaster ride, I feel like I’m out of breath”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Fire crews Saturday night battled a large blaze at an abandoned building in central Fresno that quickly spread to adjacent homes, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters around 10:40 p.m. received multiple calls about a "major fire" burning between two residential structures of a vacant building in the area of Effie Street and Grant Avenue, just east of Abby Street, said Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo. Arriving crews reported that the vacant building was completely engulfed as flames started to spread to some adjacent homes.