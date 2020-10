Fresno resident Ryan Tellalian is traveling to Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh to document the ongoing war with Azerbaijan. Ryan is working on his doctorate in psychology, but he says he’s going as a photo journalist with the focus of trying to bring peace to the region and to show the impact of the war on the people.

Ryan spoke to Stefani Booroojian about the details of his trip.

Follow Ryan on Instagram and Twitter @ ezras_photo