Fresno gas station offers to pump gas for seniors and those at-risk of COVID-19

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – A gas station in Fresno is now offering a special service to protect customers who are at high-risk for COVID-19.

At the Shell gas station on Shields and Maroa, customers 65 and older and those with health conditions can pull up to a pump, honk twice, and an employee will pump their gas for them. The owner says it’s their way of giving back to the community that’s always supported them.

“All of us right now, there’s a lot of people that are struggling out there. If we can do anything for anybody, let’s do it. This is a time for us to come back together and help everybody out there,” said owner Paul Arora.

The gas station is also offering free coffee and fountain drinks for first responders.