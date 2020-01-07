Fresno firefighters battle housefire in southwest neighborhood

Fresno firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at MLK and Edgar Avenue Monday night.

The call came in around 10:10 p.m. Several trucks and engines responded. A spokesperson for the department said there were 24 personnel on scene.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire in the front portion of the house. Initial reports said two peoplewere inside the house. But crews said they didn’t find anyone inside.

They said the house is possibly occupied by transients. There were no injuries or estimates of dollar loss. Fire investigators were still looking at what caused the fire.