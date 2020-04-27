Fresno father transforms alley into space for kids to safely play

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A Fresno man is turning his alley into a special place for kids to play safely amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

With most basketball courts closed right now and Jeremy Lee’s young daughter asking for a bigger hoop, he decided to buy one himself and install it in the alley so anyone walking by could play.

It’s called the ‘Alleyhoop’ and he made a sign laying out the rules for people to follow if they want to play basketball. They include bringing your own ball, cleaning equipment after use, no groups, and a cautious rule about no hanging on the hoop since it likely cannot hold a person’s weight.



“Literally everybody in this neighborhood wants to help one another and it’s great because we don’t know how long this is going to be, we don’t know what the new normal is going to be but we have a lot of good people around us who can support us and we can support as well,” said Jeremy Lee.

Jeremy also put up some lights and a hitching post for dogs to be tied down. He says he is also working to build a bench.

If you want to check it out, it’s in an alley by Princeton and Thorne in central Fresno.