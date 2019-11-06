What a difference a year makes
The ribbon is cut on a brand new surgical suite at Ashtarak Hospital. It’s a $350,000 update at this Soviet built facility crumbling from decades of decay. We saw this room last year. No running hot water, unsanitary crumbling walls, antiquated equipment. But now, two donors from Fresno provided the means to make everything new.
“Oh it’s overwhelming. Who would imagine in one year it could transform into all this,” says donor Carrie Gahvejian of Fresno.
Gahvejian and Fresno donor Matty Matoian joined the mission doctors to celebrate the much needed transformation. They provided 60,000 people served by the hospital state of the art care. Both motivated by their heritage to help.
‘To come here and be able to give back to where my grandparents came from really makes me feel good,” Matoian said. “I dedicated it to my mom and dad. John and Lori Gahvejian. And again my grandparents came from Armenia to Fresno,” Gahvejian said.
Local dignitaries and local villagers turned out to celebrate. Even the U-S Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy thanked the mission for the incredible gift. “The spirit of why you are doing it makes me very proud to be an American,” said Tracy.
Amazing that one year and generous hearts can make such a big difference. “The most important part of this project is reaching out and serving the local population. Now I know that they’re going to receive the best care with the latest technology,” said Berj Apkarian, Fresno’s Honorary Consul.
Changing one room to provide state of the art care, and ultimately save lives..
Fresno donation transforms surgical suite in Armenia
What a difference a year makes