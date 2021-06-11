Fresno detective helps save baby from choking

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A detective from the Fresno Police Department helped save a baby from choking Friday afternoon.

Detective Danny Kim was at a multi-agency meeting when he heard a call from his radio about a choking baby.

The detective realized the location of the baby was around the corner from his meeting and he quickly jumped to into action.

He and Fresno State Sgt. John Gavel were able to drive to the location of the baby and with assistance from the family were able to help the boy start breathing again.

Kim noticed that the boy’s older sisters were upset so he gave them stuffed animals to keep and cheer them up.

