Fresno County ordered to release more than 400 inmates, Sheriff Mims says CA judicial council ignored their letters for pandemic response

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims believes there will be a spike in crime after more than 400 inmates were released this last Monday following an order from the California Judicial Council. Sheriff Mims joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about how the Sheriff Association’s letters in response to the COVID outbreak from happening in the jail were ignored.
