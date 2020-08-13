Fresno County Department of Public Health issues order for Immanuel Schools campus to close

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Public Health has ordered Immanuel Schools in Reedley to close for in-person instruction Thursday.

This comes after the Immanuel Schools Board of Trustees and Superintendent Ryan Wood issued a statement saying in part, “Over the last several weeks, Immanuel Schools has prayerfully sought counsel from educational and medical experts, our legal advisors, and members of our Immanuel community. Based on their counsel and our belief that this is what is best for students, we have opened for on-campus instruction on Thursday, August 13th. Additionally as we believe these orders are unconstitutional we are working with legal counsel and other Christ-centered and private schools to file a lawsuit to address these orders.”

Health officials say the schools must close until Fresno County has been off of California’s monitoring list for 14 consecutive days and that violation of the order can result in fines, penalties, increased liabilities and possibly forced closure.

“We are in regular communication with all schools, so they understand this situation and we are all monitoring trends together,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer.

