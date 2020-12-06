Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces temporary closure in compliance of stay at home order

FRESNO, California. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced it is temporarily closing to the public for a minimum of three weeks as of 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, in compliance with the state’s Stay-at-Home order.

In a press release from Zoo officials Saturday evening, they said the closure affects regular Zoo hours, after-hours events including ZooLights, and on-site programs such as Behind-the-Scenes Adventures.

General admission tickets pre-purchased for entry on Sunday morning will be honored, according to the release. Guests who purchased tickets or paid for other programs affected by the closure can contact the Zoo at 559-498-5921 or membership@fresnochaffeezoo.org to reschedule or refund their purchase.

“The Zoo is committed to following all regulations and doing our part to help our community

stay healthy. We look forward to re-opening when we are able to and continue offering a safe

outdoor activity for families across the Central Valley,” said Scott Barton, CEO.