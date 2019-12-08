Former Federal District Judge: Nunes was right not to recuse himself, impeachment evidence is insufficient by law, but not politically.

Valley congressman Devin Nunes finds himself smack dab in the middle of the impeachment investigation after House democrats release a 300-page report. It came on the same day Nunes filed a $435-million defamation lawsuit against CNN.

Former U.S. federal district judge Oliver Wanger says by law the calls between Nunes and President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Guilliani doesn’t prove any wrong doing. Wanger also breaks down how the constitutional groundwork laid out in front of the House Judiciary committee showed there’s not enough evidence from the report to impeach President Trump.