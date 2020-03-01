Former congressman Valadao on rematch against TJ Cox: My base is fired up and I played by the rules while in Congress

He was the last republican to be wiped out by the blue wave in 2018, but this time around David Valadao is doing things a little different. Super Tuesday is expected to confirm the rematch between Valadao and the incumbent T.J. Cox. Valadao sat down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about his new endorsement, approach and why voters do care about their representatives playing by the rules.

