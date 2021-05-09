The California senator spearheading a drought emergency declaration says the governor is out of time and needs to act now. Republican state senator Andreas Borgeas has teamed up with his colleagues on the other side of the aisle, along with six Valley counties to declare a drought emergency over the last few weeks and says Newsom still has yet to respond to any of their letters or requests. Borgeas joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to say he’s not wanting to start a water war but it’s becoming clear the governor’s priority is not for the farmers.
Fish vs Farmers – CA senator Borgeas: I’m not looking to start a water war, the science and data justifies drought emergency
