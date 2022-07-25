FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews worked to put out a fire at an apartment building late Monday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The Fresno Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. after reports of an apartment complex on fire near Belmont and Glenn avenues.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started from a car that was in a car port behind the apartment complex, before spreading to the apartment building and a neighboring business on Belmont avenue.

According to officials, the fire has since been contained and no injuries have been reported.