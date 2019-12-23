Firefighters battling fire at Northwest Fresno duplex

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are on scene of an fire in Northwest Fresno.

UPDATE: Command has requested a 2nd alarm on the West incident. pic.twitter.com/I2rAt0V2dR — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) December 23, 2019

According to Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Bob Van Tassel, the fire started around 7 p.m. at a duplex on N. West Avenue. They say it began in one unit and created significant damage, threatening the neighboring unit. Crews are now working to salvage the second unit.

#BREAKING 2-Alarm Fire in NW Fresno off West near Bullard. @FresnoFire says it started in unit at the left, spreading to the one on the right.



No one hurt. One person in condo to the right, totally safe. Will be here likely at least an hour. pic.twitter.com/NhXmxWIZyn — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) December 23, 2019

Fresno Fire says no one was inside the unit where the fire started. One person in the unit next door was home and was evacuated. No one was injured.

Ten units are on scene and 40 firefighters as they continue to work to put out the fire and prevent further damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.