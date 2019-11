TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to put out an abandoned home fire near Dinuba Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Road 96 and Avenue 416.

Firefighters from Tulare and Dinuba worked to put the fire out. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies and Dinuba Police closed down nearby roads while firefighters were on scene.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.