Fire crews working close to 70 hours straight to build fire walls around homes and cabins in Shaver Lake

Millions of Americans across Oregon, Washington and California continue to breathe in air considered unhealthy and even hazardous by the Environmental Protection Agency. The smoke is a minor inconvenience relative to the loss of life and homes suffered by some. But after nearly a month of breathing ash-saturated air, many are wondering when they will finally taste fresh air again.

For those on the coast, some relief may come as early as Friday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Gass says a shift could start pushing smoke back inland before the weekend.