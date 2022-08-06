DINUBA, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – One person is deceased after a house fire that happened early Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

At 3:30 a.m. Tulare County Fire responded to a house fire at Avenue 400 and Road 84.

While containing the fire, a body was discovered by firefighters.

It was later determined that the person had died before the fire started according to the fire battalion chief.

At this time Tulare Fire says, they have turned the case of the deceased person over to Tulare County Sheriffs to determine how the person had passed.

Meanwhile, Tulare Fire will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.