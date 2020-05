FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire crews battled an apartment fire early Friday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. near Cedar and Santa Ana avenues.

Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when crews arrived, one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fresno Fire was on scene of an apartment fire on the 4800 block of N. Cedar, E6 first on scene reporting heavy smoke coming from a two story apartment building, fire quickly knocked down by crews, cause currently under investigation, one patient being treated.#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/KgT8lrnh4Y — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 15, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.