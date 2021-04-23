Fire at south Fresno Amazon fulfillment center prompts evacuations

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire at the Amazon fulfillment center in south Fresno prompts evacuations Friday morning.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Friday, fire crews responded to calls of a fire at the Amazon fulfillment center.

Investigators say the fire started on the third floor of the building. Sprinkler systems were activated and a dozen units responded, immediately knocking down the blaze.

Workers were evacuated, but have since returned to the facility.

Last year the fulfillment center caught fire prompting fire crews to evacuate the 600 employees who were inside the building at the time of the fire. Investigators say the cause of that incident centered around 20 solar panels that caught fire on the roof of the building.

The cause of Friday’s fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.