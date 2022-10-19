Authorities on Wednesday seized about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that were found packaged in several bags of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department narcotics detectives and DEA agents assigned to the airport responded to a TSA screening area around 7:30 a.m. after a person tried to go through with bags of candy and other snacks, officials said in a news release.

Authorities found the pills inside boxes of Sweetarts, Skittles and Whoppers, officials said.

The person got away before law enforcement arrived. Authorities have identified the person, but his or her name has not been released.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics bureau at 562-946-7125.