Father arrested after baby hospitalized with burns in Porterville, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The father of the one-and-a-half-year-old who suffered severe burns was arrested Wednesday, one day after the child’s mother was taken into custody, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Anthony Angel Garcia, 22, admitted to being present when a three-year-old child knocked a hot cup of noodles off of a counter and onto the baby. Investigators say to man did not seek immediate medical attention for the baby.

The Sheriff’s Office says Daisy Magana, 28, arrived at a hospital on Monday morning with the baby who was unconscious, suffering from seizures and 2nd and 3rd-degree burns.

Deputies say Garcia faces charges of child neglect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.