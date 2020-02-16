The Trump administration is waging a new battle against California and Governor Gavin Newsom and a Farmersville man is ready to join the fight. Just this week, Attorney General William Barr filed a lawsuit against California and other states over their sanctuary laws. President Trump invited Jody Jones to his State of the Union where he shared with the world the story of his brother, Rocky’s murder at the hands of an undocumented immigrant in Tulare County. The Jones family will be filing a lawsuit against Walmart in the coming days. Jones says his brother would be alive today if Walmart had locked up their ammo or had someone watching over it so the killer couldn’t steal it.
Farmersville man, whose brother was killed by an undocumented immigrant, joins Trump’s fight against Newsom and California’s sanctuary laws
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: