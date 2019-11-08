Family of nine displaced after mobile home fire

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County fire crews battled an early morning fire that left four adults and five children without a place to live.

Fresno County fire said the fire started around 4:30 am near Kamm Ave and Bryan Ave just outside Caruthers.

The family said they heard the fire and were able to escape.

Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started

