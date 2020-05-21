Expulsion policy extended and modified; ICE now flying illegal crossers to Mexico City

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Beginning this week, Mexican nationals arrested for crossing the border illegally will be flown to Mexico City instead of being dropped off at ports of entry.

As border restrictions were extended on Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection decided to alter its own policy. Now, instead of immediately being returned through border crossings, detained migrants will have to wait in custody up to three days before being flown all the way to Mexico City.

Border Patrol agent drives along border between Tijuana and San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Border Patrol officials said the change in policy was needed to keep Mexican nationals from repeatedly trying to cross into the United States. According to CBP, at least one migrant had been expelled and caught as many as 10 times.

People from nations other than Mexico, were already being flown back to their countries of origin.

This is being done, critics say, under the guise of preventing the spread of COVID-19 north of the border.

For the time being, Mexican nationals who illegally cross the border will be flown to Mexico City instead of being dropped off at border crossings. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The flights to Mexico are being arranged by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will depart from San Diego International Airport as frequently as needed according to the Border Patrol.

This new Border Patrol policy will be reviewed in 30 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

