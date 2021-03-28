He’s pitched on the biggest stage in baseball, named MVP of the ALCS after clinching a seventh game victory against Boston in 2007 and has tossed a no-hitter, but now Matt Garza is swinging for the fences in the cannabis business. The former Fresno State Bulldog is teaming up with local and national business partners to venture into pot shops in Fresno. Garza and one of his partners Isaac Fonseca joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about why they have decided to apply and if the selection process by the city is fair.
Exclusive: Will pot shops be a pot of gold for Fresno? Cannabis shop applicant, MLB pitcher Matt Garza says it’s a risk to his career and pocketbook
by: Alexan Balekian