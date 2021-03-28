Exclusive: Will pot shops be a pot of gold for Fresno? Cannabis shop applicant, MLB pitcher Matt Garza says it’s a risk to his career and pocketbook

Governor Gavin Newsom addressing the recall effort once again this week by saying he's humbled by how the democrat party is showing their support for him. It comes as Newsom nominates Alameda assemblyman Rob Bonta to become California's next attorney general. Bonta still needs to be confirmed in the assembly and state senate. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Tom Del Beccaro and Amanda Renteria debate on whether or not a high profile democrat will jump into the recall race and if Bonta is the right man to become the state's top cop.