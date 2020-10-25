The rematch between congressman T.J. Cox and David Valadao is a heavyweight fight that will once again go the distance. Both candidates in the 21st congressional district continued the mud-slinging in their only debate this week. On Sunday Morning Matters, Alexan Balekian, who co-moderated the debate unraveled some of the most explosive moments of this bout that rivaled the first presidential debate. Are voters truly getting an accurate picture of each candidate through their attack ads? The answer will come November 3rd.
EXCLUSIVE: Who’s telling the truth? Cox and Valadao duke it out on the debate stage, defending their records and nasty political ads.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: