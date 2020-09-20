Books, accusations and unnamed sources. This presidential election is becoming nastier than ever. Who will survive it? Trump or Biden? Washington Post national political reporter and MSNBC political analyst Robert Costa joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters to offer a full scope the rage on decision 2020, including insight to Bob Woodward’s new book on Trump, “Rage.”
Exclusive – Washington Post’s Robert Costa: The big variable leading up to election is if unnamed sources in ‘Atlantic’ article and Woodward’s book will come forward
by: Alexan Balekian