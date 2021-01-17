Exclusive: Valley republican congressman David Valadao breaks party lines to impeach President Trump, “I voted my conscience, I’ll defend it to the end.”

Less than 24-hours after being sworn-in to represent the 21st congressional district, republican David Valadao breaks party lines and votes to impeach President Donald Trump. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Valadao says he voted his conscience and he will defend his decision to the end. Valadao says he has yet to receive any backlash from his colleagues but the Fresno County GOP party slammed the congressman for breaking party lines, saying he shocked his constituents.
by: Alexan Balekian