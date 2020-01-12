EXCLUSIVE: Valley Druze leader of Lebanon reveals details behind Trump’s order to kill Iran’s Soleimani

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's only female Olympic medalist said she defected from the Islamic Republic in a blistering online letter that describes herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

Taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh posted the letter on Instagram as Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said she had fled to the Netherlands. She criticized wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf and accused officials in Iran of sexism and mistreatment.