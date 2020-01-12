Many congressional leaders are questioning President Trump’s decisive and deadly action against Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani. Valley Druze leader of Lebanon and Syria, Sheikh Merwan Mike Abu Hamzy reveals stunning details behind what lead up to Solemani’s demise. Hamzy’s inside sources in the region confirmed why Solemani was targeted and the consequences if the Trump administration didn’t act.
EXCLUSIVE: Valley Druze leader of Lebanon reveals details behind Trump’s order to kill Iran’s Soleimani
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: