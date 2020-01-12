EXCLUSIVE: Valley Druze leader of Lebanon reveals details behind Trump’s order to kill Iran’s Soleimani

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many congressional leaders are questioning President Trump’s decisive and deadly action against Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani. Valley Druze leader of Lebanon and Syria, Sheikh Merwan Mike Abu Hamzy reveals stunning details behind what lead up to Solemani’s demise. Hamzy’s inside sources in the region confirmed why Solemani was targeted and the consequences if the Trump administration didn’t act.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know