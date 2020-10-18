Valley congressman Jim Costa has signed a letter urging his colleagues to accept President Trump’s $1.8 trillion stimulus package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been criticized by her own party this week for not cutting a deal with Trump’s secretary of treasure Steve Mnuchin. Costa, negotiations are on-going and it’s a 50-50 chance a deal will get done before the election. Costa is also calling out the Trump administration for not putting sanctions on Turkey who has been active in the deadly conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Costa has been very vocal in his support for Armenia and the thousands of Armenians who populate the region of Artsakh, in which the two countries are fighting over.
EXCLUSIVE – Valley Congressman who’s working on stimulus deal signs letter pushing for Trump’s $1.8 trillion proposal saying, “I’m not the House Speaker”
