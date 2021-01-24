Exclusive: Valley congressman McClintock says leader McConnell was “wrong” to blame Trump for Capitol riot, insists republican party is not in shambles

Valley republican congressman Tom McClintock is pushing back against Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell for saying former President Donald Trump provoked the deadly Capitol riots. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, McClintock says McConnell was wrong to blame Trump and calls the pending impeachment trial in the Senate unconstitutional.
