If Governor Gavin Newsom has it his way California will become the first state in the country to ban new gas powered cars by 2035. Newsom signed the executive order as part of his climate change initiative. Valley assembly member Devon Mathis joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters, saying the order is nothing more than political theater and it’s unrealistic to think we can have electric cars only when electric companies have trouble keeping the power on during the times the state experiences extreme heat.
EXCLUSIVE: Valley assemblyman Mathis: Newsom is out of touch with reality, gas-powered car ban executive order is political theater
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: