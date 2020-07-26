KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

EXCLUSIVE: Valley assemblyman Arambula: Our lives are in the hands of the Fresno county supervisors

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Valley assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula demanding more urgency and transparency from Fresno county supervisors in their response to the pandemic. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Arambula says the county is not being forthcoming in how they are spending their portion of the federal funding from the CARES Act. He also says, “our lives are in their hands,” when it comes to trying to flatten the COVID curve. Arambula is calling for an audit and is pushing for 17 specific community based organizations to receive CARES Act funding from the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know