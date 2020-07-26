Valley assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula demanding more urgency and transparency from Fresno county supervisors in their response to the pandemic. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Arambula says the county is not being forthcoming in how they are spending their portion of the federal funding from the CARES Act. He also says, “our lives are in their hands,” when it comes to trying to flatten the COVID curve. Arambula is calling for an audit and is pushing for 17 specific community based organizations to receive CARES Act funding from the county.
EXCLUSIVE: Valley assemblyman Arambula: Our lives are in the hands of the Fresno county supervisors
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: