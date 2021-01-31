Exclusive: Valley assemblyman Arambula calls out the state saying vaccine rollout is disappointing, Central Valley not getting their fair share.

The Central Valley continues to find itself way behind in administering the vaccine to those who should be getting the first dose. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Valley assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula says the vaccine rollout to this point has been disappointing and the Central Valley has not received their fair share. Also, for the first time Arambula felt state lawmakers should be looking at Newsom’s handling the pandemic as legislators were not notified of the state reopening, instead learning of it from special interest groups.
by: Alexan Balekian