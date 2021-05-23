Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta is gearing up for the 2022 midterms with a scathing attack on the political landscape in the Central Valley. The co-founder of the United Farm Workers joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about her controversial comments during a redistricting commission meeting, where she compared some farms in the Central Valley to “plantations.”
Exclusive – UFW, civil rights leader Huerta: Farms and political structure in Central Valley is somewhat reminiscent of Jim Crow era
