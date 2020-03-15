Exclusive – Trump campaign’s national press secretary: President will continue to shake hands and will not self quarantine

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump declares a national emergency two days after addressing the nation over the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The Trump campaign’s national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany joins Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters following this unprecedented moment in history over a pandemic and how it could decide the race for the White House in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know