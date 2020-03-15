President Trump declares a national emergency two days after addressing the nation over the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The Trump campaign’s national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany joins Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters following this unprecedented moment in history over a pandemic and how it could decide the race for the White House in November.
Exclusive – Trump campaign’s national press secretary: President will continue to shake hands and will not self quarantine
by: Alexan Balekian