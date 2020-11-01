The pandemic has become the central focus of this presidential election, but President Trump is touting the economy is on its way back and the country has turned the corner on COVID. Meantime, Joe Biden is paints a much different picture and says taxing the rich will help create more revenue for blue collar workers and low income families. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, one of the country’s top financial forecasters Dr. Joseph Penbera, refutes the president’s claim and says the economy is not turning around at all.
EXCLUSIVE – Top U.S. economist, Dr. Penbera refutes Trump’s financial outlook, “The economy is not turning around at all”
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: