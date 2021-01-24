Exclusive: Top financial forecaster, Dr. Penbera predicts the nation’s largest employer, small businesses will be dead for a while due to COVID-19

One of the country’s top financial forecasters has a stark outlook for the nation’s largest employers, small businesses. In an appearance on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Dr. Joseph Penbera says about 35% of the country’s small businesses will remain dead for a while. Penbera also questions President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID spending bill where it includes raising the national minimum wage to $15.
