It’s something no spouse and family can prepare for, a deadly hit and run. The wife of the late Clovis vice principal Gavin Gladding continues her emotional journey and fight for Gavin’s law this next Thursday in Sacramento. She will face another vote in hopes to get the bill to the House assembly floor. Susan Gladding shared her roller coaster of emotions with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. For the first time she opens up about the night she found out her husband’s killer was released from prison, not even completing a third of his sentence. She also shares her thoughts on what she would tell Governor Newsom if she had the chance to meet with him to tell Gavin’s story.
Exclusive: Susan Gladding shares her emotional journey, fight for Gavin’s Law and her powerful message to Governor Newsom
