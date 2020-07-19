KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

EXCLUSIVE-State senator Borgeas: Newsom is leaving lawmakers in the dark, we don’t know where the governor is taking the state

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The road to recovery in California is officially in reverse. This week governor Newsom put the clamps down on indoor businesses and schools across the state and specifically in the Central Valley. During an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, state senator Andreas Borgeas said he’s frustrated with the governor not allowing the assembly to be included in the decision making process. Borgeas said, “we don’t know where the governor is taking the state.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know