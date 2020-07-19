The road to recovery in California is officially in reverse. This week governor Newsom put the clamps down on indoor businesses and schools across the state and specifically in the Central Valley. During an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, state senator Andreas Borgeas said he’s frustrated with the governor not allowing the assembly to be included in the decision making process. Borgeas said, “we don’t know where the governor is taking the state.”
EXCLUSIVE-State senator Borgeas: Newsom is leaving lawmakers in the dark, we don’t know where the governor is taking the state
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: