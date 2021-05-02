The recall election slated this fall could be the richest election in California history, costing taxpayers roughly $400 million. The senior advisor of the “Recall Gavin” campaign, Randy Economy joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the cost and candidates. Economy also revealed that his group is looking into endorsing a candidate.
Exclusive – Senior advisor of recall campaign: This election is priceless form of democracy, state should open up neighborhood garages and homes to cast ballots
